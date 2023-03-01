- Fixed perk selection when all perks at MAX
- Fixed 3rd level selectable even if not unlocked
- Fix frost grenade / frost emitter and frost blades not doing their frost abilities
- Balance minor tweaks... tbd more later
REMEDIUM: Sentinels update for 1 March 2023
Patch #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
