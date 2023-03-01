 Skip to content

REMEDIUM: Sentinels update for 1 March 2023

Patch #1

Build 10667889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed perk selection when all perks at MAX
  2. Fixed 3rd level selectable even if not unlocked
  3. Fix frost grenade / frost emitter and frost blades not doing their frost abilities
  4. Balance minor tweaks... tbd more later

