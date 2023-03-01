-
Fixed potential issue where player would get stuck on the go hunt with Mutt stage of the intro steps
-
Toned down the range and speed at which the quail hunt NPCs fire. (Will also soon update to make it so they do not shoot birds off screen)
Public Land Hunter update for 1 March 2023
Quick Fix:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update