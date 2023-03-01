 Skip to content

Public Land Hunter update for 1 March 2023

Quick Fix:

Build 10667712

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed potential issue where player would get stuck on the go hunt with Mutt stage of the intro steps

  • Toned down the range and speed at which the quail hunt NPCs fire. (Will also soon update to make it so they do not shoot birds off screen)

