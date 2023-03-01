 Skip to content

Mythical update for 1 March 2023

New Expansion Available: Basque I

Share · View all patches · Build 10667168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of the Basque I expansion set with 7 new Things.

This set includes:

  • Basajaun
  • Basandere
  • Iratxoak
  • Jentil
  • Mairu
  • Harrespil
  • Crumbled Megalith

