Cursed Angel: Time Paradox update for 1 March 2023

Update Note for FEB 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10666726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Dragon Island to the game. Dragon island is a special reward for you when you earn enough time crystal. You access Dragon Island by click on center mask below Travel to Future button on world map.
  • Travel to the future will cost more time crystal.
  • Camera in world map will rotate less.
  • Fix bug in shop item when you have not enough time crystal.
  • Fix Wyvr dragon attack range bug make you can not attack it.
  • Quest panel now can press ESC to exit.
  • Fix some typo mistake in the game.
  • Some balance change to the monster.

