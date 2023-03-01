- Add Dragon Island to the game. Dragon island is a special reward for you when you earn enough time crystal. You access Dragon Island by click on center mask below Travel to Future button on world map.
- Travel to the future will cost more time crystal.
- Camera in world map will rotate less.
- Fix bug in shop item when you have not enough time crystal.
- Fix Wyvr dragon attack range bug make you can not attack it.
- Quest panel now can press ESC to exit.
- Fix some typo mistake in the game.
- Some balance change to the monster.
Cursed Angel: Time Paradox update for 1 March 2023
Update Note for FEB 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update