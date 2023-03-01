Brawlball Bash for Brawl of the Week!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Form your best team of three or let the matchmaking queue partner you up for a fast-paced match of Brawlball Bash! Step into the stadium and be the first to score 3 times to win! We’ve also updated the free Legend rotation, now featuring Rayman, Ada, Mordex, Jaeyun, & more.

Patch 7.05 debuts next week and promises many fun updates including Luck o’ the Brawl 2023 and a Balance pass ahead of Spring Championship 2023._

Get the team together for this 3v3 game! Don't have a team? Fear not, we'll find one for you! Hit the Coliseum, snag the ball, juke or pass past your opponents, and hold it in their goal to score! No team damage, and you can go through walls the same color as you. First team to get 3 scores wins!

3v3 Brawlball

5 minutes

Queue up solo or with a team!

Starting next week we’ll be celebrating the luckiest seasonal event of them all! Introducing the Kern Koji Skin with 2 exclusive Weapon Skins alongside the first ever Luck o’ the Brawl Emote, Pot o’ Gold. This event also includes 7 additional Skins, Lucky Clover Colors for all Legends, and more limited-time items available in Mallhalla.

Ahead of Spring Championship 2023, we’re doing a Balance pass. These changes will go into effect when patch 7.05 goes live next week, but for an early look, check out [brawlhalla.com/balance-preview](brawlhalla.com/balance-preview).

_Starting next week, on March 10th & 11th we’ll be hosting the Winter Royale! The top performers from North America, South America, and Europe will be invited to compete in-person singles matches in Atlanta, Georgia to see who will be the true monarch of the 2023 Winter Championship.

As the players battle for their honor, tune in to the stream to earn exclusive viewership rewards. The longer you watch, the more you earn! Rewards include:_

Esports Colors v.3

“Icy” Title Reward

RGB Katars Skin

To learn more about Brawlhalla Esports Year Eight, visit [brawlhalla.com/esports](brawlhalla.com/esports).

_Brawlhalla Esports Year Eight kicks off with its first LAN of the year at DreamHack San Diego! Taking place in the San Diego Convention Center from April 7th-9th, this tournament features a total prize pool of $70,000.

You can register for DreamHack San Diego today by visiting [start.gg/dhsan23](start.gg/dhsan23). Registration closes Apr 1st, 2023 9:00 AM EDT.

Be sure to follow @ProBrawlhalla on Twitter for all the Brawlhalla Esports announcements._

Strike from the shadows and fade into the night. The Nightblade Bundle has revealed itself including:

Nightblade Hattori Skin (+2 Weapon Skins)

Hattori Legend Unlock

Dusk Spear Weapon Skin

Dander Avatar

Hattordoodle Avatar

Hattori WP Emoji

This promotion is free to all Amazon Prime members in supported regions.

Starting next week, on March 7th, The Mysterious Stranger Bundle arrives like a blazing comet in the sky! Orion presents his finest battle attire and much more in this new pack which includes:_

Orion Legend Unlock

Harbinger Orion Skin

Kabuto Orion Skin

Next Level Emote

The Reads Emote

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Rayman, Mirage, Ada, Ulgrim, Reno, Mordex, Jaeyun, Lin Fei, & Yumiko!