Hotfix Update 1.0.3.9874

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔷 Campfires placed around the world which allow the adult player to sleep and save

🔶 Vale villager npc improvement pass (mostly adult sprites)

🔶 Slingshot minigame added for ranged tutorial task

🔶 Tool level information is clearer in inventory about the current level and requirements for item ratings

🔶 Additional dialogue gifting reactions for family

🔶 Additional dialogue for dating

🔶 Last seed planted highlighted on planting new ones if available

🔶 Limiting characters to one noticeboard task of each type at any one time

🔶 Adjusted balance on family orders

🔶 Pet care raises Stamina by 1xp

🔶 Collect Honey raises Toughness by 2xp while mood goes down by -2

🔶 Farm raises Strength by 2xp while mood goes down by -2

🔶 Socialise raises Charm and Barter by 1xp

🔶 Adjusted Feinters Slab date spot location

🔶 Adjusted disliked items for new babies

🔶 Slightly adjusted traits on Bowing Nancy and Poppy

🔶 Calendar trader entries combined to one per day

🔶 Perk point unlock presentation improved

🔶 Cutting grass presentation improved

🔶 Bucket collecting ui improvement

🔶 Further adjustments to ponds in Fae areas

🔶 Adjusted contrast on Abysstone items

❌ Guard fix against a possible crash while changing level

❌ Fixed marriage cutscene character appearance

❌ Fix for glutton trough not feeding animals while outside the level

❌ Fix where rain doesn't water crops outside the current level

❌ Repositioned some markers in North Gate for digging and lost items

❌ Fix for Ash staying around Cuckoo Wood after the task completes

❌ Fix throwing minigame allowing negative brass values

❌ Fix for golden egg to respawn seasonally

❌ Fix for date circle in first marriage task appearing in the wrong level

❌ Fix for mousewheel setting saving

❌ Fix to reduce dogs targetting empty nodes in combat

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix