Solargene update for 10 March 2023

0.11.73

Share · View all patches · Build 10665582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed the condition of the character's constant snacking in the form of a solar system
  • fixed the constant sleep state of the character in the form of the solar system
  • fixed the failure of the character in the form of the solar system
  • fixed the state of permanent treatment in the absence of doctors in the form of a solar system
  • fixed staff hunger (in the form of a solar system) in the presence of cooked food in the cafe
  • fixed the balance of electricity at short-term sunsets or sunrises
  • fixed the energy balance at the departing station

