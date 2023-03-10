- fixed the condition of the character's constant snacking in the form of a solar system
- fixed the constant sleep state of the character in the form of the solar system
- fixed the failure of the character in the form of the solar system
- fixed the state of permanent treatment in the absence of doctors in the form of a solar system
- fixed staff hunger (in the form of a solar system) in the presence of cooked food in the cafe
- fixed the balance of electricity at short-term sunsets or sunrises
- fixed the energy balance at the departing station
Solargene update for 10 March 2023
0.11.73
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Solargene Content Depot 1638301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update