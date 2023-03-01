Update Version 0.8.3.0

Hello, this is the update log of this version:
- The character controlled by the player increases a certain percentage of life value to avoid the problem that the monster will die after touching a few times... (reduce the difficulty of the game)
- Fix the problem that will affect the unlocking of the single archive character after the victory of the team battle (the affected archive cannot be recovered)
- After optimizing the battle victory, you must click to continue the game. Now you can press the game handle (Xbox A key) to continue the game
- The skill shock wave of the patrol robot increases the 0.8 second warning and increases the player's reaction time
- Reduce the frequency of archer AI releasing arrow rain
- The sickle mage EX with the probability of the 12th wave of survival mode is changed to ordinary sickle mage
Changed files in this update