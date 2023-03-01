 Skip to content

Dream Fight Will update for 1 March 2023

Update Version 0.8.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, this is the update log of this version:

  1. The character controlled by the player increases a certain percentage of life value to avoid the problem that the monster will die after touching a few times... (reduce the difficulty of the game)
  2. Fix the problem that will affect the unlocking of the single archive character after the victory of the team battle (the affected archive cannot be recovered)
  3. After optimizing the battle victory, you must click to continue the game. Now you can press the game handle (Xbox A key) to continue the game
  4. The skill shock wave of the patrol robot increases the 0.8 second warning and increases the player's reaction time
  5. Reduce the frequency of archer AI releasing arrow rain
  6. The sickle mage EX with the probability of the 12th wave of survival mode is changed to ordinary sickle mage

