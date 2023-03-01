 Skip to content

SoundStorm update for 1 March 2023

Version 0.8.4 Updates

Version 0.8.4 Updates · Build 10664645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Animations before bullets flash makes it easier keep the rhythm
Bullets pulsate to the rhythm and outline white when flashing
Stage 3-2: New enemy behaviour
Score animation towards total score
Enhanced particle effect for exploding bullets
Epilepsy warning
Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2202401
Depot 2202402
