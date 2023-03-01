Animations before bullets flash makes it easier keep the rhythm
Bullets pulsate to the rhythm and outline white when flashing
Stage 3-2: New enemy behaviour
Score animation towards total score
Enhanced particle effect for exploding bullets
Epilepsy warning
Various bug fixes
SoundStorm update for 1 March 2023
Version 0.8.4 Updates
Animations before bullets flash makes it easier keep the rhythm
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update