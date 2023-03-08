Gloam v0.30

This update is a little smaller than usual as we have been kept busy working on our store pages. Go and look, there are now wicked gifs in our description!

Gameplay

We've now made picking up freshly spawned flames more reactive, woooosh!

We shortened the time that tiles are visible at the start of the Runic Sequence and Twin Runes mini-games, to make them harder and more fun for all involved!

Movement inputs are a little snappier. Also, on Android, dashing no longer cancels out your movement finger while using multitouch controls.

Quality of life changes

Scene transitions now look smoother, and should fully Fade to Black! \m/

Also, at the end of the game, the winner's name now shows up! This screen still needs some work, but this is an important first step!

Bug fixes

We fixed a graphical glitch that would sometimes happen when a player switched from Medium or High to the Low quality setting on Android. No more freaky blue squares!

We feel like the game still needs some work on balancing the amount of life you get from flames, and the amount you win and lose from the mini-game battles, so that'll happen in the next update.