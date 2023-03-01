Patch Notes 1.0.15.0

Greetings Mortals!

Welcome to an exciting new update for Mortal Online 2!

Get ready to harness the power of the elements like never before with the first stage of the revolutionary new magic school, Elementalism, which adds an exciting new dimension to spellcasting with the addition of projectiles. To help you master the elements, you'll find groups of elementalists scattered throughout Myrland who will aid you in your journey.

With each consecutive update to the school, you'll gain access to even more spells to add to your arsenal, making Elementalism an exciting addition to your magical pursuits.

But that's far from all!

This patch also brings with it an expansion to alchemy, giving you the ability to refine new items, discover new resources, and uncover new effects from ingredients such as the ability to resist magic damage. And with the inclusion of longawaited qualityoflife changes, such as the ability to slowly walk while casting spells, a new dismounting system, and allowing pets to enter houses, this update is sure to make your time in Mortal Online 2 more enjoyable than ever before.

Join us and explore the new school of Elementalism, further your studies in the art of alchemy, and give your furry companions a welldeserved rest under the safety of your home in this latest update to Mortal Online 2.

See you in Nave!

Added

Added a new school of magic, Elementalism.

Added new Alchemy effects to discover and experiment with.

You can now get knocked down while mounted. You will be stunned for three seconds when knocked off the mount. The mount will flee and ignore commands for the stun duration and then stop.

Added a 10 unit vial to the Vial Vendor.

Added a new Background Volume option to Audio settings. This allows you to set the volume for the application when it is minimized or out of focus.

Added crash recovery for scenarios that cannot be handled by Unreal Engine’s crash reporter. The player will be sent back to the main menu with an error message that is automatically sent to the developers instead of the game silently crashing to the desktop.

Added a new checkbox in settings for Use Character Async Loading that is enabled by default. Enabling this will greatly reduce loading stalls on the CPU as you move around. This will not help with world streaming stutter.

Quality of life

Improved the automatic unstuck feature. The game should no longer default to the upwards direction. Getting stuck in for example a house or boss trap door should now push you in a reasonable direction.

Fall damage removed from sliding. Only free fall should cause fall damage. A free fall will still happen when sliding down a slope that suddenly becomes too steep.

Removed some edge case scenarios that would cause large fall velocity values to happen when running out from ledges. This would cause some stairs to give large fall damage values.

When rightclicking items into the Refining & Extraction UI, they will now fill empty slots first if possible, before replacing a filled, but available slot.

You can now finish a Split stack operation by pressing enter.

Players can now stop and dismount while moving equal to or slower than the first speed (walking).

Players can now stop and dismount at any speed while swimming.

Players will now see a message that they can't dismount while falling.

You can now sip potions (consume 1 unit per rightclick/hotkey) or you can hold rightclick/hotkey for 0.5 seconds to quickly consume as much as possible.

Updated the character deletion message to be more clear on what is lost when deleting your character.

Client ping detection will now start once the loading screen closes and the player is ready to play instead of when the player logs in.

Adjusted ping kick to be less sensitive while we gather ping statistics from player connections.

Balance

Base stamina regeneration has been increased by 5%. This applies to all clades.

Rebalanced the lower weight classes attribute modifiers, there are now more benefits to weighing less.

Tower shield weights have been increased.

Increased the base swing speed of Poleswords by 15%. (This does not apply to existing Poleswords)

Slightly increased piercing damage on 2H Warhammer.

Increased the material cost for 2H Warhammer, this will also result in higher blunt damage.(This does not apply to existing 2H Warhammers)

The spell ‘Atrophy’ now lasts for 15 seconds, and reduces AI speed by 50%.

The spell ‘Mental healing’ now adds a buff to affected targets (never affects caster), granting increased mana regeneration for 15 seconds.

Rebalanced 'Blood Kua' stats.

Increased speeds of most horses to be closer to the desert horse.

Strong and slow horses now turn and accelerate slower than weak and fast horses.

Desert horse stamina drain lowered to ensure they still have something unique to them and are appealing in their own way.

Mount boost speeds were increased, boost stamina drain increased and boost duration set to 5 seconds.

Risen mounts rebalanced to have the same speed & stamina pool, lower stamina drain (and lower health) than their living and more sturdy counterparts.

Human clade gift 'Southerner' now reduces fire damage taken by 9%.

Human clade gift 'Northerner' now reduces cold damage taken by 9%.

Thursar clade gift 'Thermoregulation' now reduces fire & cold damage taken by 6%.

Combat

You can now walk while casting magic from any magic school. (You may also sprint while casting Necromancy spells as usual).

Increased 2H Warhammer hitbox in order to reduce handle hits.

Lances now have a chance to knock down if you hit the opponent with the tip.

Lances can no longer be used on foot. Mounted only.

Lances can no longer "swing" on mount. Only couching (thrust) can be used.

You can no longer enter combat mode with a weapon that is not allowed. For example lance on foot or certain bows on mount.

Earthquake will now dismount players. Players are protected for the first few seconds after mounting a pet.

Fixed issue where arrows would not slow down in some water volumes.

Animations

Disabled other animation sequences from playing while in mercy mode (emotes, skills, buffs, etc).

Made players have less floatylooking walking and running animations when releasing attacks.

Made creatures less rigid in slopes by realigning their body a bit.

Fixed issue where AI would move in slow motion for the first update after spawning.

Fixed a bug where the bow string would get stuck in a pulled state when unequipped.

Fixed a bug where players would slide around with no running animation after dismounting.

Fixed a bug where the player was considered as not mounted while still in the dismount animation sequence. Player is now on foot after the dismount sequence is done.

Fixed issue where player capes would stretch across the screen when not being rendered for a while.

AI

Added support for volumes to the navmesh system. AI will now be able to navigate around the main structure in player buildables.

Nonpet AI will leash when following a player going into a house and otherwise ignore players in houses.

Pets will no longer teleport in or out of houses. Closing the door will stop a pet from entering or leaving the building.

The inhouse navigation is not ready which means that pets will ignore decorations and teleport between floors instead of using the stairs.

House contractors (NPCs) are now spawned on the correct floor.

Creatures will now stop and turn towards the tamer while being tamed.

Razorbacks now have directional attacks. (Left, right, and center)

Optimized AI movement to reduce the number of sent network packets.

Improved responsiveness of pet follow behavior. Pets would previously have a bit of a delay when reacting to the new owner position.

Pets now have a "chill distance" where they don't move around if the player hasn't moved too far (~2m). Players can issue an extra follow me command to get them to move closer.

Pets will now try to follow the player above or below when it can't reach the spot where the player is. For example if a player is standing on a tall pillar the pet will still try to follow below.

Adjusted enemy AI and pet follow distance (how close they will move to a target).

Improved the vertical attack reach for AI to be more reasonable. AI could previously get extreme reach in some attacks which could cause them to reach players way above them in for example dungeons.

Decreased leash range on all Risar in Risar Dungeon.

Creatures being tamed will no longer slide around during the taming sequence.

Fixed an issue with creatures moving and turning erratically when following someone. This was most noticeable when having multiple pets follow you, for example horses would rapidly turn their head back and forth for no reason.

Fixed a bug where AI sometimes got stuck in a moving pose at the end of a path.

Fixed a bug where AI was sometimes detected as moving at the end of paths.

Fixed a bug where AI would ignore turnto commands, for example when being tamed.

Fixed a bug where AI would reset rotation after being teleported. Pets for example will now look at the owner after teleporting.

Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes switch level/floor when following a target above or below it.

Fixed an issue where AI could get line of sight into player houses and attack players through walls when close enough to the building. Large creatures like the Campodon were used to abuse this.

Fixed an issue where the pet would sometimes run past the owner instead of getting close.

Fixed an issue where The Vessel could be attacked while invisible during the poison phase.

Misc Changes

Bad weather may now occur more often.

Percentages removed from health bars to make it look cleaner.

Consume effects have been reworked into buffs, you will now see what consume effects are affecting yourself and your target (some will remain hidden on targets).

Removed the onscreen film grain effect that was visible when at low stamina.

Updated buff UI.

Updated Spellbook UI.

New arrow icons for every type of arrow.

Sounds

Removed the scraping sound effect that played when starting a swing while your weapon was inside someone.

Fixed pig taming sound not adjusting to the game audio settings.

Fixed missing sounds on Tupilak attacks.

Fixed broken sound on Horses that did not fade out.

Lowered the volume on some of the storm weather SFX.

Optimizations

Several world streaming changes to reduce loading stutter.

Adjusted implementation of Character Distance CPU Optimization (option in settings) to improve performance with less artifacts.

Optimized handling of player attachment to pets to improve CPU performance.

Optimized character findlookat method to use less CPU.

Optimized loading of groups of pickables to improve CPU performance.

Various tick function optimizations to improve CPU performance.

House decorations now have a max render distance, the render distance is scaled by the View Distance game setting. Default is 50m from house walls at 200% View Distance.

Cast shadows for pickables are now turned off by distance based on shadow quality setting.

Restructured some animation logic to improve CPU performance.

Removed player login and logout visual effects at far distances as it is a bit expensive on performance. Players will also only play the logout effect when standing still.

Characters no longer spawn blood drip decals when running around with less than 70% health. This will be revisited in the future.

Made several improvements to the network side of the server. This should increase performance when many players are in the same area.

