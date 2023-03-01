-
Improved UI for HP and Shield bars
Fixed a bug where stats in the Culture Room did not present correctly
Fixed a bug where Bladders still worked after the Mutants disappeared
Fixed a bug where attacks triggered by Retina selected the wrong targets
Bio Prototype update for 1 March 2023
Patch Note V0.4.2
