 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bio Prototype update for 1 March 2023

Patch Note V0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10663536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved UI for HP and Shield bars

  • Fixed a bug where stats in the Culture Room did not present correctly

  • Fixed a bug where Bladders still worked after the Mutants disappeared

  • Fixed a bug where attacks triggered by Retina selected the wrong targets

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link