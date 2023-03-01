1.5.0 Air strikes update

Hello dear world saviors,

Back in the time, fighting zombies involved battles on the ground and battles at sea. But now, it's also a battle in the air, with the new air strikes update

-With the 1.5.0 update, you will now be able to build air bases, that will automatically send jet bombers at surrounding targets.

This will allow you to efficiently reduce the strength of incoming enemies, before engaging them in battle. However, air bases will require you to spend a lot of oil to stay active.

-A new unit has been added: The special forces. They can be built in the operations center.

This sneaky unit acts as kamikaze. They can be sent at enemy targets and kill a large part of it. This can be very useful to reduce the defense of a well-protected place (such as bandit camps for example).

-But that's not all! The initial infestation has been reworked. Before, infestors were spawning everywhere at the right beginning of the game. The patient zero notification was appearing only when the first city was hit. But this was purely informational. Now, the infestation REALLY starts with a random country in the world, and spreads progressively. If you are lucky enough, you will start far away from the patient zero and you will have a few months to get ready. Some notifications will give you an idea of the infestation progress.

-Now, comes some more funny business. The new update also brings a Cheat engine. If you find the game too hard, or just want to experiment some new things, just press "F10" during game time. And well... you will be able to experiment new things about the game!

And some other changes:

-Fixed an issue that was preventing refugees to bring back the infestation when they return to their native city

-Other various small bug fixes and corrections

With springtime, love is in the air strikes.