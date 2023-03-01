Hydrofoil Generation 0.7.3

0.7.3
- Added Connection Quality indicator in drivable cameras
- Tutorial failure also resets crew position
- Only show "spectate" button if server has spectator slots set
- Fixed Force Feedback pushing when menu screens are visible
- Limited server names to 26 chars
- Better handling of long player names
- Fixed flickering "Hydrofoil Generation" on Den Haag Pier
- Tutorial 5 more lenient on TWA, now allows up to TWA 70°
- Improved Tutorial fail message when failing because of TWA
shows limits
- HUD color can now be switched with CTRL+H
Changed files in this update