Hydrofoil Generation update for 1 March 2023

Hydrofoil Generation 0.7.3

Build 10663184

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.3

  • Added Connection Quality indicator in drivable cameras
  • Tutorial failure also resets crew position
  • Only show "spectate" button if server has spectator slots set
  • Fixed Force Feedback pushing when menu screens are visible
  • Limited server names to 26 chars
  • Better handling of long player names
  • Fixed flickering "Hydrofoil Generation" on Den Haag Pier
  • Tutorial 5 more lenient on TWA, now allows up to TWA 70°
  • Improved Tutorial fail message when failing because of TWA
    shows limits
  • HUD color can now be switched with CTRL+H

