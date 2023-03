Share · View all patches · Build 10662828 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 07:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey, just a quick update to improve the game's performance.

So, I looked through the code and managed to improve the FPS a bit by reworking some old scripts.

Should run a lot faster now when playing on the custom regions.

-Chris

Still Everyone at cGh ONE