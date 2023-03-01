- Increased Recurve Bow's minimum Crit Chance from 1% -> 10%
- Increased Recurve Bow's maximum Crit Chance from 5% -> 20%
- Increased Ethereal Shot damage per skillpoint from 5% -> 20%
- Increased Ethereal Shot max damage from 500% -> 1000%
- Updated Rounded Shot to knockback and stun bosses if they hit an obstacle
- Updated Snare Trap to no longer wrap the player
- Reduced Crow's Cry cooldown from 75 -> 50 steps
- Reduced Snare Trap cooldown from 75 -> 50 steps
- Fixed Beyond the Grave not leveling Zombie past level 100 when the player level is above that
- Fixed Beyond the Grave receiving additional buffs intended for enemies
- Fixed steps not properly displaying ranking steps that will be submitted after using fast travel
- Fixed pets triggering traps
OneBit Adventure update for 1 March 2023
Balance Changes v1.3.101
Patchnotes via Steam Community
