OneBit Adventure update for 1 March 2023

Balance Changes v1.3.101

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Recurve Bow's minimum Crit Chance from 1% -> 10%
  • Increased Recurve Bow's maximum Crit Chance from 5% -> 20%
  • Increased Ethereal Shot damage per skillpoint from 5% -> 20%
  • Increased Ethereal Shot max damage from 500% -> 1000%
  • Updated Rounded Shot to knockback and stun bosses if they hit an obstacle
  • Updated Snare Trap to no longer wrap the player
  • Reduced Crow's Cry cooldown from 75 -> 50 steps
  • Reduced Snare Trap cooldown from 75 -> 50 steps
  • Fixed Beyond the Grave not leveling Zombie past level 100 when the player level is above that
  • Fixed Beyond the Grave receiving additional buffs intended for enemies
  • Fixed steps not properly displaying ranking steps that will be submitted after using fast travel
  • Fixed pets triggering traps

