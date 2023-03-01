Update 19.5: Level Editor, Flatscreen, AI Improvements/Fixes; Various Bug Fixes

Changes:

Level Editing: Players can toggle between freeform spawning anywhere or only where there is pathing for AI for their level

Level Editing: Undo/Redo buttons

Added confirmation pop-up before saving a level in flatscreen mode

Renamed "Levels" button to be "Load/Save Levels" to be more clear

Level editing props hologram adjustments

Reduced horse health because it was tanking too many bullets

Sorceress AI improvements: less jittery movements; no more back strafe bugging out

Hephaestus Melee Damage Increased

Physics zombie run cycle modification to allow it to run straighter

Cavalry can turn more sharply now and go longer distances before circling back around for another charge

Greek Island Main Menu: made ruins more navigable for movement;made slope to waterfall more smooth so units don't get stuck

Greek Island Main Menu: made watchtower and palm trees climbable

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Cavalry not saving and loading properly. Cavalry now spawn correctly on custom maps

Fixed Cavalry Not Targeted by Ranged Units

Fixed Cavalry premature dead body deletion

Fixed Can't Stab Elephant

Fixed Zombie Can't Target Elephant

Flatscreen Character: Fixed issue where reloading the weapon while holding the magazine would cause the gun to glitch out

Flatscreen Character: Fixed issue where could not rotation hands with 1 or 4 when menu was opened and closed

Flatscreen Character: Fixed issue where left hand would not be able to be moved sometime after play

Flatscreen Character: Fixed bug where player could not fire minigun in Flatscreen mode

Fixed god scale down into mortal mode not spawning player directly below

Fixed Line Infantry/Riflemen Chasing Enemies Without Interruption

Fixed blood decals floating in the air

Fixed Sorceress standing idly after death

Fixed Elephant Not Targeted By Sorceress

Fixed RPG AI rocket floating in air after launched

Fixed Cavalry Launching Talos

Cavalry: Fixed Slow Speed Downhill

Fixed Giant A posing after death

Fixed Flatscreen camera not showing physics gun line (right click)

Fixed Barghest causing units to glitch out if dropped and alive after bitten

Dev Log:

Update 19.5 is a series of improvements and bug fixes based on feedback, footage, and reports given on Update 19. It also adds some features like being able to spawn things either freeform or only on pathing for the level editor as well as a streamlined undo/redo button. AI behaviors are also improved and various bugs were fixed. We'll be needing many more tester videos so get some if you can - thanks for the footage and feedback so far! Stay tuned for some large updates coming in the near future..