Update 19.5: Level Editor, Flatscreen, AI Improvements/Fixes; Various Bug Fixes

Changes:
- Level Editing: Players can toggle between freeform spawning anywhere or only where there is pathing for AI for their level
- Level Editing: Undo/Redo buttons
- Added confirmation pop-up before saving a level in flatscreen mode
- Renamed "Levels" button to be "Load/Save Levels" to be more clear
- Level editing props hologram adjustments
- Reduced horse health because it was tanking too many bullets
- Sorceress AI improvements: less jittery movements; no more back strafe bugging out
- Hephaestus Melee Damage Increased
- Physics zombie run cycle modification to allow it to run straighter
- Cavalry can turn more sharply now and go longer distances before circling back around for another charge
- Greek Island Main Menu: made ruins more navigable for movement;made slope to waterfall more smooth so units don't get stuck
- Greek Island Main Menu: made watchtower and palm trees climbable
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Cavalry not saving and loading properly. Cavalry now spawn correctly on custom maps
- Fixed Cavalry Not Targeted by Ranged Units
- Fixed Cavalry premature dead body deletion
- Fixed Can't Stab Elephant
- Fixed Zombie Can't Target Elephant
- Flatscreen Character: Fixed issue where reloading the weapon while holding the magazine would cause the gun to glitch out
- Flatscreen Character: Fixed issue where could not rotation hands with 1 or 4 when menu was opened and closed
- Flatscreen Character: Fixed issue where left hand would not be able to be moved sometime after play
- Flatscreen Character: Fixed bug where player could not fire minigun in Flatscreen mode
- Fixed god scale down into mortal mode not spawning player directly below
- Fixed Line Infantry/Riflemen Chasing Enemies Without Interruption
- Fixed blood decals floating in the air
- Fixed Sorceress standing idly after death
- Fixed Elephant Not Targeted By Sorceress
- Fixed RPG AI rocket floating in air after launched
- Fixed Cavalry Launching Talos
- Cavalry: Fixed Slow Speed Downhill
- Fixed Giant A posing after death
- Fixed Flatscreen camera not showing physics gun line (right click)
- Fixed Barghest causing units to glitch out if dropped and alive after bitten
Dev Log:
Update 19.5 is a series of improvements and bug fixes based on feedback, footage, and reports given on Update 19. It also adds some features like being able to spawn things either freeform or only on pathing for the level editor as well as a streamlined undo/redo button. AI behaviors are also improved and various bugs were fixed. We'll be needing many more tester videos so get some if you can - thanks for the footage and feedback so far! Stay tuned for some large updates coming in the near future..
Changed files in this update