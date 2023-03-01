 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fragment's Moonrise update for 1 March 2023

Beginning to get Mac build functional

Share · View all patches · Build 10660968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For a while, the Mac build was non-functional. This is the first attempt at trying to get it playable on Mac. Its worth noting the Classic build should be functional already.

Changed files in this update

Fragment's Moonrise MacOSX Depot 1297663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link