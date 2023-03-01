New Regional Prices + Steam Deck Verified + Patch Notes v1.0.3

The new regional prices are here! Again, apologies for the inconvenience.
These are the updated prices:
CNY: 68.00
GBP: 14.99
CAD: 21.99
AUD: 28.95
JPY: 1,980
KRW: 21,000
RUB: 419
ARS: 224,99
BRL: 36,99
CHF: 19.00
CLP: 9.500
COP: 40.000
HKD: 119.00
IDR: 135 999
INR: 565
KZT: 2 650
MYR: 38.00
NOK: 140,00
NZD: 23.99
PHP: 499.95
PLN: 71,99
QAR: 41.99
THB: 369.00
TRY: 31,00
UAH: 279
UYU: 429
VND: 188.000
ZAR: 120.00
We are also now Steam Deck Verified! So now you can have Pizza Tower on the go, instead of waiting for a port to you-know-where, which I can guarantee you will not come out anytime soon.
Now onto the patch notes:
- Updated the credits.
- Added a new deadzone option for moving while crouching.
- Added a VSync option in the Video options. (OFF by default)
- Added key_up/left/right/down to the english.txt file.
- Reworked the pattern palette system, which should have a better performance now.
- You can no longer pause during the death animation in the bosses.
- The tutorial in Gnome Forest no longer drains your combo.
- Increased the deadzone default for Superjump walking slightly.
- Moved Gustavo's position to be less confusing in Ancient Cheese in that one bomb section.
- Optimized Peppibot Factory to not take up too much texture pages.
- Fixed a crash when killing an enemy with Mort.
- Fixed an issue where Pepperman could disappear when becoming small.
- Fixed an issue where tabbing out in Windowed mode would mess up the rendering.
- Fixed an issue where getting out of the taxi as Gustavo would still use the Peppino sprites.
- Fixed an issue where the music would continue playing even after exiting a level
- Fixed an issue where the game wouldn't take screenshots at all.
- Fixed an issue where the xscale wouldn't reset correctly in the trash roll.
- Fixed an issue where the camera wouldn't reset correctly in Pig City after using the grind rails as Gustavo.
- Fixed a crash in the final phase of the final boss.
Changed files in this update