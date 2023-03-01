New Regional Prices + Steam Deck Verified + Patch Notes v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10660586 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 01:26:18 UTC by Wendy

The new regional prices are here! Again, apologies for the inconvenience.

These are the updated prices:

CNY: 68.00

GBP: 14.99

CAD: 21.99

AUD: 28.95

JPY: 1,980

KRW: 21,000

RUB: 419

ARS: 224,99

BRL: 36,99

CHF: 19.00

CLP: 9.500

COP: 40.000

HKD: 119.00

IDR: 135 999

INR: 565

KZT: 2 650

MYR: 38.00

NOK: 140,00

NZD: 23.99

PHP: 499.95

PLN: 71,99

QAR: 41.99

THB: 369.00

TRY: 31,00

UAH: 279

UYU: 429

VND: 188.000

ZAR: 120.00

We are also now Steam Deck Verified! So now you can have Pizza Tower on the go, instead of waiting for a port to you-know-where, which I can guarantee you will not come out anytime soon.

Now onto the patch notes: