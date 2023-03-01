 Skip to content

Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 1 March 2023

Small patch full of fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10660264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix some issue causing disconnect on pickup
Fix ressources being still here when being fully colleced
Fix When disconnected having to restart the game

