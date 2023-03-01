Fix some issue causing disconnect on pickup
Fix ressources being still here when being fully colleced
Fix When disconnected having to restart the game
Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 1 March 2023
Small patch full of fix
Patchnotes
Changed files in this update