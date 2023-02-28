 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 28 February 2023

Update 1.072

Update 1.072

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • The AI can now tame wolves and use dogs; improved the AI's management of breeding its horses and dogs
  • Optimized shadows

Corrections and Fixes

  • A galley's stockpile and armory could be visible when the galley was not in some cases
  • Units disembarked from a galley were not placed around it on land as intended
  • A beached galley did not unpack its stockpile and armory in some cases
  • Selecting a ship did not show the 'Carried' subtab
  • Fisher boats could move too close to land when searching for areas with more fish
  • Fixed a rare crash related to pathfinding

Balance

  • Reduced fisher boat food gathering rate

UI/UX

  • The Unit-Attached subtab shows units as categories when more than ten are selected
  • The 'Items' subtab is not shown when only ships are selected
  • The tech tree queued tech display shows the progress of each tech

