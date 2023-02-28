 Skip to content

Dungeons of Aether update for 28 February 2023

Dungeons of Aether Releases on Steam

Dungeons of Aether update for 28 February 2023

Dungeons of Aether Releases on Steam

Launch day is finally here! We're proud to announce Dungeons of Aether is now available on Steam.

To celebrate our launch, we're on sale for a special introductory price of $13.49 (10% off).

You can also pick up some cool merch this week like our special launch poster, or Fleet plush from Symbiote Studios.

Dungeons of Aether is a turn-based dungeon crawler designed by Nikita ‘ampersandbear’ Belorusov from the Aether Studios team. Rivals of Aether is known for its intense competition and twitch skills, while Dungeons of Aether allows you to take things at your own pace - but it’s still just as challenging! Every choice you make can lead you deeper into the dungeons or to an early demise. Will you carry out a treasure chest, or be carried out in a pine box?

To learn more about Dungeons of Aether visit our store page below, or press kit at dungeonsofaether.com

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1668290/Dungeons_of_Aether/

