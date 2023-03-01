A Major update (patch #6) is now LIVE... and so is the Soundtrack!

Hey everyone!

First, today marks the release of the TimeMelters' Soundtrack! So why not give a listen to some amazing tracks composed by our friend Michel F. April while reading this post ;) And, of course, feel free to share these links on your social media!

https://open.spotify.com/album/6VUEsNV3S7xcSekGcO1bEg

https://music.apple.com/us/album/timemelters-original-game-soundtrack/1672185767

And now... the latest update for TimeMelters is LIVE (and it's a big one)! As we said with the previous posts, we've adjusted a lot of the first user experience in this update, so if you have been waiting to try out TimeMelters, now might be the time to jump in! Lots of changes, with many features added and fixes. So without further ado, here are the patch notes:

-Revamped Lancestorm to teach spells/abilities and tutorials that are learned in Duskamble.

-Swapped around NewRisen and Duskamble in the mission order.

-Revamped Duskamble to include time rewind.

-Storyline adjustments to reflect the changes in the first 4 missions.

-Switched around a few spots for when spells perks are given out.

-Reworked teleport ability controls. PRESSING T always sets a new teleport spot, HOLDING T will always teleport the player. Changed for consistency in controls, before it was flip flopping and confusing.

-Updated spells and abilities in the grimoire text to reflect control changes.

-Added pause on death feature to give the player more strategic options instead of auto rewind (toggle on and off in the options menu).

-Fixed a network issue in coop that some people in different regions around the world were having, which caused issues staying connected to each other.

-Fixed a network issue where people were unable to reconnect if one of the player's internet started to struggle.

-Fixed game objective issues and rebalanced some challenges in challenge mode.

-Fixed deterministic issues arising in a few levels.

-Fixed mission objectives in Brooden cliffs that were not behaving as expected.

-Miscellaneous bug fixed and optimizations.

There you have it! A few structural changes to the start of the game to help with the first user experience. Lancestorm is a lot more engaging now with the new spells and we get to play with the Time Rewind feature a bit sooner. In turn this makes Duskamble a lot more fun too because you get to play with time rewind also.

The control changes for the Teleport ability were to erase a bit of confusion we were seeing. These changes should make the ability a bit easier to use for new comers, but anyone that's played the game before may take a little getting used to.

Pausing on death is an amazing feature, because now you can got into strategic view to get a better lay of the land before you decide to go back in time, or you can even teleport away to save the rewind if you choose (and have a teleport spot active).

We are incredibly happy with this update. It was a large undertaking but we really feel like this improves the experience so much. Please, give it a shot and let us know what you think in the Discord!

What we will be working over the next weeks:

1-Completely new UI (based on the feedback we've received these past few months).

2-Better "Challenges" and "Grimoire" integration in the flow of the game.

3-More optimizations/polish/balancing.

4-First attempts on porting the game to Xbox (fingers crossed)!

5-(and maybe... just maybe) A Friend's Pass, allowing someone who owns the game to play the Coop campaign with a friend.

Until then, have fun, and thanks everyone you all once again for all your amazing support!

The AutoExec team

