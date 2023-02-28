In the update:
General update
- Updated graphics, clothes, textures, and buttons
For VR only update
- Aura is adding new tags to the game
- Aura will now have a Story mode
- Weapons, Shields, and Collectables have been added
- New inventory system added
- Battle dynamics added
- Shop items added
- 20 new areas (9 boss areas, 9 battle areas, 1 Field Of Dreams area, 1 Player home)
- Death added (expect to die a lot)
- Health system added
- NPC Healer added (Use her body to keep you alive.)
- Particle systems added
- Save and Load system added
- Achievements have been fixed and work as intended
Changed files in this update