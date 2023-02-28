 Skip to content

Adult Aura update for 28 February 2023

Field Of Dreams

Share · View all patches · Build 10658843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the update:

General update

  • Updated graphics, clothes, textures, and buttons

For VR only update

  • Aura is adding new tags to the game
  • Aura will now have a Story mode
  • Weapons, Shields, and Collectables have been added
  • New inventory system added
  • Battle dynamics added
  • Shop items added
  • 20 new areas (9 boss areas, 9 battle areas, 1 Field Of Dreams area, 1 Player home)
  • Death added (expect to die a lot)
  • Health system added
  • NPC Healer added (Use her body to keep you alive.)
  • Particle systems added
  • Save and Load system added
  • Achievements have been fixed and work as intended

Changed files in this update

Adult Aura Content Depot 1839151
