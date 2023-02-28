 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 28 February 2023

v1.0.3 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10658758

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • shards ranged weapon blink strike no longer randomizes order/side swap, for more predictable behavior
  • add additional visual effect variations for ranged weapons
  • pause menu show equipment name for current selection
  • fix ethereal scythe attacks not appearing when immediately weapon swapping
  • fix grenade launcher mine throw cancel window

