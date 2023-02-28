- shards ranged weapon blink strike no longer randomizes order/side swap, for more predictable behavior
- add additional visual effect variations for ranged weapons
- pause menu show equipment name for current selection
- fix ethereal scythe attacks not appearing when immediately weapon swapping
- fix grenade launcher mine throw cancel window
Defect Process update for 28 February 2023
v1.0.3 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
