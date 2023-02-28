 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 28 February 2023

Ouija Board - Patch - Update 0.2.70

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:
Rune
Miscellaneous

Changes :
Width reduction of the distortion effect.

New features:
Added an Ouija board
Added 2 photos to the collection.
Added several sentences.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1985421
