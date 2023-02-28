 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sons Of The Forest update for 28 February 2023

Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10657947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small hotfix for a few issues that have come up over the weekend.

  • Added hotkey system for keyboard/mouse. Assign hotkeys in inventory by pressing numerical keys 0 through 9 on hovered items in inventory

  • Added hint for hotkeys to loading screen

  • Improved cutscene skip prompt; will now appear briefly at start or show when common skip keys are pressed (esc, space, etc)

  • Added heavy attack tutorial to loading hints

  • ‘Back’ (default Esc) will close Tutorial book, Construction book and Grab bag interactions

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1326471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link