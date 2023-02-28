Share · View all patches · Build 10657947 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 19:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small hotfix for a few issues that have come up over the weekend.

Added hotkey system for keyboard/mouse. Assign hotkeys in inventory by pressing numerical keys 0 through 9 on hovered items in inventory

Added hint for hotkeys to loading screen

Improved cutscene skip prompt; will now appear briefly at start or show when common skip keys are pressed (esc, space, etc)

Added heavy attack tutorial to loading hints

‘Back’ (default Esc) will close Tutorial book, Construction book and Grab bag interactions

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.