Zombie Carnage 2 update for 28 February 2023

1.13.6

Build 10657601

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New HUD when aiming at something replaces the old text version. It includes an animated health bar, and more clear information
  • Changed zombie impacts sounds
  • Changed zombie impacts decals
  • Added zombie hitmarker sound when health is damaged
  • Now the victim can hear the health and armor hitmarker
  • Adjusted the volume of different sounds that were either too high or too low
  • Fixed incorrect sound occlusion in certain cases (mostly related to lasermines and wood planks)
  • Changed default volume when installing the game (75% master, 25% voice)

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
