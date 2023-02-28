- New HUD when aiming at something replaces the old text version. It includes an animated health bar, and more clear information
- Changed zombie impacts sounds
- Changed zombie impacts decals
- Added zombie hitmarker sound when health is damaged
- Now the victim can hear the health and armor hitmarker
- Adjusted the volume of different sounds that were either too high or too low
- Fixed incorrect sound occlusion in certain cases (mostly related to lasermines and wood planks)
- Changed default volume when installing the game (75% master, 25% voice)
Zombie Carnage 2 update for 28 February 2023
1.13.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
