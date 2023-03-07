Galactic Civilizations III v4.52 Fixes Issues and Updates Balance

Greetings, Galactic Civilizations III fans! Our latest update is out of opt-in and is now available for you. See Lord Kona smiling up there? Yeah, he's excited, too.

In v4.52 we focused on fixing a few issues that our users have reported. It was brought to our attention that the Promethion cost in the Industrial Replicator improvement and the spice cost on the Dream Conclave improvement in the Crusade expansion were wrong, so we made sure to correct that. We also fixed a hang that would occur going into the diplomacy screen and an issue during the Altarian Prophecy campaign where dialogue options weren't providing the right amount of ideology points.

We also wanted to address some balance issues with v4.52. To that end, we have introduced a new research bonus to the Information Processor improvement in Retribution. This improvement now provides a +1% per level research bonus, which will make an even more valuable addition to your civilization's assets.

To maintain balance with the Information Processor improvement, we made some changes to it within the Crusade expansion. The bonus provided has been reduced from 5% to 2% to ensure that it synergizes well with our other adjustments. To make it easier to increase your population levels and build more prosperous civilizations, we've switched Silicon Cities and Synthetic cities to a % level up population bonus.

Thanks so much to everyone who tried out the opt-in and shared their feedback with us! Your opinions, bug hunts, and crash reports help us so much to continue making this game the best it can be. See you online!

Changelog here