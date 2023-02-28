 Skip to content

Mythargia update for 28 February 2023

Mythargia Update - Version: 1.1.0

Build 10655762

Ok, it's one week after the release. This has been a memorable event in our lives. We asked you to report to us if you find bugs in the game. And oh boy you did deliver :D Here are everything we have already fixed in this patch.

**New stuff added
*** New: Added "Point of No Return" sign to the sanitarium basement 2 evacuation door

  • New: Added "alternative text" feature to character dialogues
  • New: Native Linux support

**Tweaks to audio
*** Audio fixes: Locker Room - Void - Level Inspecting file cabinet now gives journal entry sound

  • Audio fixes: Medical Ward - Room 4 - Writing journal entry plays writing audio only once
  • Audio fixes: Meeting Rooms - Room 2 - Writing journal entry now plays writing audio only once

**Text updates
*** Text fixes: Administrator's Office - Added missing sentence to alternative text prompt

**Minor fixes
*** Interaction fixes: Library - Fixed barred door's interaction icon location

**Damn bugs
*** Bug fixes: Articles Tab - The Islanders content 1 photo is now working when obtaining correct photo

  • Bug fixes: Articles Tab - The Outsiders content 1 photo is now working when obtaining correct photo
  • Bug fixes: "Paparazzi" achievement fixed
  • Bug fixes: Opening "pause menu" while hiding would allow player to start moving around map as invisible character
  • Bug fixes: After map change flashlight would revert back to "normal state" even if player had UV mode enabled
  • Bug fixes: After map change flashlight mode required to press "flashlight special button" twice

**Some changes
*** Changes: You can now open "pause menu" while in hiding or climbing ladders

  • Changes: If player is middle of teleporting to new a map or talking to NPC enemies will temporary freeze
    • Changes: Added extra achievements checks each time player opens "Character Menu"

We hope you have enjoyed the game so far.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2022470/Mythargia/

Depot 2022471
