Mythargia Update - Version: 1.1.0

Ok, it's one week after the release. This has been a memorable event in our lives. We asked you to report to us if you find bugs in the game. And oh boy you did deliver :D Here are everything we have already fixed in this patch.
**New stuff added
*** New: Added "Point of No Return" sign to the sanitarium basement 2 evacuation door
- New: Added "alternative text" feature to character dialogues
- New: Native Linux support
**Tweaks to audio
*** Audio fixes: Locker Room - Void - Level Inspecting file cabinet now gives journal entry sound
- Audio fixes: Medical Ward - Room 4 - Writing journal entry plays writing audio only once
- Audio fixes: Meeting Rooms - Room 2 - Writing journal entry now plays writing audio only once
**Text updates
*** Text fixes: Administrator's Office - Added missing sentence to alternative text prompt
**Minor fixes
*** Interaction fixes: Library - Fixed barred door's interaction icon location
**Damn bugs
*** Bug fixes: Articles Tab - The Islanders content 1 photo is now working when obtaining correct photo
- Bug fixes: Articles Tab - The Outsiders content 1 photo is now working when obtaining correct photo
- Bug fixes: "Paparazzi" achievement fixed
- Bug fixes: Opening "pause menu" while hiding would allow player to start moving around map as invisible character
- Bug fixes: After map change flashlight would revert back to "normal state" even if player had UV mode enabled
- Bug fixes: After map change flashlight mode required to press "flashlight special button" twice
**Some changes
*** Changes: You can now open "pause menu" while in hiding or climbing ladders
- Changes: If player is middle of teleporting to new a map or talking to NPC enemies will temporary freeze
-
- Changes: Added extra achievements checks each time player opens "Character Menu"
We hope you have enjoyed the game so far.
Changed depots in development branch