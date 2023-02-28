Territory – Alpha 5.74 – More fixes

Fixed
- Reduced max potential accuracy spread for M4, M1891 and P1911
- Collision for military guard towers
- Reverted AI spawning system to how it was previously done as there were to many issues with AI respawning
Changed
- Increased base jump height a small bit so players can clear the military guard tower rails
- Secondary Action (Default right click) now stops sprinting and readies weapon to fire
- Stamina reduction increased a little
- Reduced max time for weather types to remain
Added
- Temporarily added the ability to change the weather to a non-rain type with Shift + O. Transitions take 30 seconds.
