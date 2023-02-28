 Skip to content

Territory update for 28 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.74 – More fixes

Build 10655361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Reduced max potential accuracy spread for M4, M1891 and P1911
  • Collision for military guard towers
  • Reverted AI spawning system to how it was previously done as there were to many issues with AI respawning

Changed

  • Increased base jump height a small bit so players can clear the military guard tower rails
  • Secondary Action (Default right click) now stops sprinting and readies weapon to fire
  • Stamina reduction increased a little
  • Reduced max time for weather types to remain

Added

  • Temporarily added the ability to change the weather to a non-rain type with Shift + O. Transitions take 30 seconds.

