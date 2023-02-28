1.3.2 released

Bug fixes:
- Third Pillar reappearing if you take the item instead of the Automon
- Game freezing when you evolve a Stranglie in a way that causes inventory overflow (now extra items just get discarded)
- Switching items between Stranglie and another Automon causing incorrect item positions and blank items in the inventory
- Swole Champion assaulting you at every opportunity
- Swole and Creepypasta Champion abilities being active after dismissing them, until you quit
- Probably fixed a random ass crash that could happen when moving Automons around as Creepypasta
Huge thanks to the absolute legend himself, SEND 'EM TO THE RANCH for catching every bug in existence with every update. It's extremely helpful
