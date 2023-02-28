 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Automon update for 28 February 2023

1.3.2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10654597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Third Pillar reappearing if you take the item instead of the Automon
  • Game freezing when you evolve a Stranglie in a way that causes inventory overflow (now extra items just get discarded)
  • Switching items between Stranglie and another Automon causing incorrect item positions and blank items in the inventory
  • Swole Champion assaulting you at every opportunity
  • Swole and Creepypasta Champion abilities being active after dismissing them, until you quit
  • Probably fixed a random ass crash that could happen when moving Automons around as Creepypasta

Huge thanks to the absolute legend himself, SEND 'EM TO THE RANCH for catching every bug in existence with every update. It's extremely helpful

Changed files in this update

Automon Content Depot 1822711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link