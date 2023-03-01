Patch Notes v1.1.0

Crashes

Fixes

Changes

Crashes​

Fixes

Changes

​

Crashes

Save & Load

Localisation

Art

Achievements

Audio

UI

Changes

Added a new map event icon on settlement nameplates to show the sally out stage.

Added the ability to open the encyclopaedia from the upgrade and recruit pop-ups in the Party screen.

Improved rotation in the character creation and weapon smithy screens for gamepads.

Added a tooltip to the disabled "Leave kingdom" button in the Kingdom screen while in an army.

Added new tutorials to help new players:

Fixes

Battles and Sieges

Character Development System

Fixed a bug that caused crime rating to be applied incorrectly in some cases.

Changed the description of the Partners in Crime perk.

15+ perks saw name changes.

Some perks saw improvements to functionality and some had minor tweaks for balance and clarity (Swift Strike, Fleet of Foot, Arrow Deflection, Keep at Bay, Drills, Merry Men, Well Prepared, Throwing Competitions, Strong Arms, Tactical Mastery, Fleet Footed, Forgivable Grievances, Make a Difference, Lead by Example, Trusted Commander, Talent Magnet, Forced Labor, Metallurgist).

All perk descriptions have been rewritten to improve clarity.

Added a new window where players can see their progress through their campaign at the end of it, presenting many statistics such as their kill count, play time, number of troops recruited etc. Players can reach this window; when their clan is destroyed, they decide to retire or when they complete the main storyline.

Added a new settlement near Lageta named "The Retreat" in which the player can approach a new NPC "The Hermit" and decide to retire from their current campaign either moving on with one of their heirs or concluding their journey completely.

Clan and Party

Fixed a bug that caused the wage limit to be unlimited after setting it to 2000 in the Clan screen.

Fixed a bug that caused parties to go in and out of a village if they were willing to stay in the village, causing their visuals to be enabled and disabled, making them non-interactable.

Fixed a bug that prevented wanderers from spawning until the next game load after dismissing a companion.

Redesigned and reimplemented Alley mechanics. Players are now able to claim alleys after clearing them. They can do so by assigning a clan member who has suitable traits and roguery skills.

Armies

Reworked the village raid system. Instead of rewarding just through the inventory and recruitment pool of the village, village raids now primarily rely on the amount of hearth damage done to the village during the raid. Rewards come in three categories - Denar, various everyday goods and the main production of the village.

The combined value of the loot is usually higher than f.e. attacking caravans but the weight can be rather high - especially while raiding villages that produce low-value but a high volume of goods like hardwood and grain. Raiding for commercial gain as such requires returning to towns to sell the loot more often. Alternatively, the player can do it for strategic reasons, forgoing the income.

Increased the recovery time for villages.

Forcing supplies and recruits are now also based on village hearths.

After being forced to give supplies or recruits a village will generate less loot through raiding for a while.

If a raid is completed successfully, it no longer gives the disorganised state. That only happens if you leave mid-raid.

Added troop selection to keep battles. (For modding: You can now initialise battle simulation with selected troops.)

Rebalanced renown and influence bonuses for multiple battle missions (when multiple missions are opened for that battle).

The player's army will now disband when there is no other party in the army except the player.

Factions will not create armies if they don't have any enemy that has at least one settlement.

The game will now pause and a menu text and menu button conditions will refresh after the siege leader party leaves the map event.

Fixed an exploit that allowed player army leaders to leave besieged settlements without consequences by disbanding their army.

The AI of parties that are targeting a siege event will be reset when the siege event ends. This fixes the double siege event problem in the same settlement.

Fixed a bug that caused army influence to be -2000000.

Fixed a bug that disabled siege menu buttons due to the player not being recognised as the siege leader.

Fixed a menu text bug that occurred when a higher-ranking lord joined the player's siege event.

Fixed a bug that caused the player’s siege to advance to the keep battle even if the player retreated in the mission.

Fixed a bug that gave prisoners to militia parties after sallying out which caused some prisoner heroes to not be found in settlements.

Fixed a bug that prevented attackers from reconsidering multiple siege battle missions after they fled from the battle mission when the player was defending.