Patch 1.0.5.0

Patch 1.0.5.0 has now been released for Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

Update contents:

-Stability improvement during long play sessions.

-Bug fix to address game freezes when repeatedly using the Chariot Tarot.

-Added support for systems with multiple display adapters.

-Corrected description text for New Xenobia.

-Fixed several text issues in the English, French, and Simplified Chinese translations.

-Various minor bug fixes and general stability improvements.