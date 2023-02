Now it's possible to control DMX consoles in the game with MIDI device.

Anything from a simple MIDI Keyboard to Launchpad grid controller and APC style controllers would work.

It has plenty of options to support any MIDI device. It supports both MIDI keys and gradual input sources like faders and knobs on a MIDI device. Setting your MIDI device will just take a few minutes and the necessary help information is available in the game.

Realityocean Games