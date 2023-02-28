Major Update - v0.32

G'day Scrappers! I apologize for the delay on this update, a few minor setbacks both IRL and with Game Dev had arisen and had pushed this Update back longer than I had liked, but am pleased to announce it's finally here! :D

Completely Reworked the Ingot Shelf to work off an ID Based System which greatly Improves the Saving/Loading and Optimization of the Shelf - Any Ingots Stored inside the Old Shelf should be attached to the new shelf automatically, though unfortunately with many Ingots it sometimes can overwhelm the New Shelf and some Ingots may become stuck around the New Shelf, as such a Lost & Found Collider has been added to the inside of the Shelf as it's no longer holding physical object Ingots that would have otherwise interfered - If you have Ingots that are stuck near the shelf you can use the 'hide_shelf=true/false' command by pressing [F1] to open the Command Panel.

Created a Pre-Check when Purchasing Upgrades (Ingot Shelf, Furnace Objects, Chem Objects etc) from the Hardware Store which will double check no Objects are inside the Object you are about to buy, if so, you will be presented with a Popup notifying you that an Object is interfering with the Purchase Objects Position, giving you a chance to move the Object(s).

Added a Backup system that checks if your Saved Version is less than the Current Version when Loading, if so your Save file will be copied to a new Folder within the Save File directory for Safe Keeping, to help lower the possibility of losing all previous progress due to a Bug/Update Issue/Error etc.

With the above Backup System, this has introduced a Popup during the Loading Process asking if you wish to Backup your old Save File, in turn this has removed the warning when pressing 'Continue' when loading the game on a newer version.

Fixed the LOD Colour for the Truck behind the Hardware Store.

Halved the Loading/Saving Interval between Data Segments to further speed up Saving/Loading Times.

Simplified the Script that Handles Interactable Objects and made it more Optimized.

Added some Rotational Movement to the trolley so when turning Left/Right the Trolley Turns in that Direction to help make interaction with the trolley not be so rigid and static.

Increased the Leaves Rustling Volume on Trees so they are more apparent.

Fixed the HDD Platter Cap missing it's animation.

Reworked the way Street E-Waste is handled - Street E-Waste will now no longer de-spawn after 10 Minutes, it will remain there for the entire day and only de-spawn if it is left there overnight.

Made it so E-Waste objects cannot be interacted with until they have finished their Start-up Initialization to save interrupting the start-up process and bugging the item if picking up E-Waste right after it's spawned in, this should also help with some of the Levitation Bugs.

Tweaked the Lower Looking Limit to make picking up Smaller Objects a bit easier.

Fixed Certain SFX like Thunder/Rain Sounds etc not being affected when muting/turning down the Ambient/Weather Volume Slider.

Fixed the Storage Bucket Scale Sign at the Scrap Yard, where if you added a Empty Bucket onto the Scales there were 2 lines of Text not updating correctly.

Reworked the Scrap Yard Ingot Sales panel and the way it Saves Stored Ingots which now works off a dynamic ID Based system to finally rid the Sales Panel of the Horrid red 'WARNING' Text - This should be far more performant and more stable, also reducing the Save-File Size impact (compared to when this feature use to be in the game before it was removed due to instability and random occurrences of Ingots vanishing).

Along with the Above reworking of the Saving/Loading Side of the Ingot Sales Panel - I've Created an entirely separate Panel for Ingot Sales Specifically which can be accessed by Speaking to Dave and selecting the 'Sell Ingots' option - A limit of 21 Ingots can be stored here at a time, also a daily fee to store your Ingots here overnight will cost you 1/14th of the value of the Ingot being stored which will be deducted from the Payment Holding value to avoid this feature being abused as a free storage area as the intention is selling not storing.

Increased the Cost of the Power Bills (Cost Per KW) to accommodate the now long intervals between bills being sent.

Removed the now Redundant 12am Curfew Notification.