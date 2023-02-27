Patch 1.0.2

Another small patch as I receive feedback from the community!
Performance:
- The overall performance was increased so the game should run a lot better on older and lower end hardware.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed the rounding of the attack speed of melee weapons on the level up screen
- Fixed an issue where tooltips could remain on screen when resuming the game
Balance:
- Pocket Ballista's damage and damage growth when upgrading nerfed
- Phoenix attack speed and damage buffed significantly, hopefully making it an exciting pick again
Changed files in this update