The Castle Burns! update for 27 February 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small patch as I receive feedback from the community!

Performance:

  • The overall performance was increased so the game should run a lot better on older and lower end hardware.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed the rounding of the attack speed of melee weapons on the level up screen
  • Fixed an issue where tooltips could remain on screen when resuming the game

Balance:

  • Pocket Ballista's damage and damage growth when upgrading nerfed
  • Phoenix attack speed and damage buffed significantly, hopefully making it an exciting pick again

