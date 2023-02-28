Dual Universe - Release 1.3.2

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.3.2.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Added a procedure in the launcher for the uninstallation of equ8 anticheat.

Bug Fixes

Fixed linking dispenser units to containers.

Fixed an exploit related to maintenance units.

Fixed an exploit related to alien core units.

Fixed "DU it" button on the Outpost Objective Screen: now starts mini-tutorials as before.

Fixed an issue where the mass of a container was not being set to 0.

Fixed territory key inspector distance label.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!