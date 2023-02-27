Metadata issues - visuals - languages

Share · View all patches · Build 10648280 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 17:52:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey Finkunity,

let´s start the new week with another little update!

As you see, we did another round of bug fixing, and yes in the backround happened a lot more 😉!

What's new?

Added traditional Chinese to the languages that can be selected.

What's changed?

Improved the visuals of the Title Screen when starting the game.

Bug-Fixes

Some people had issues with uploading their dungeons and got a "metadata" size error. This should now be fixed. However you will have to "Edit" and Save your existing dungeon again for the fix to apply.

When saving a dungeon some tiles/rooms would become invisible.

Fixed some issues related to Undo/Redo. It should be more stable now, however there are still issues remaining which we are currently working on.

Did you know...

that you are awesome? Just 7 Reviews to go until we´ll reach 200. That´s incredible!

Come on everybody let´s do this 💚

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK