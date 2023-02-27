Metadata issues - visuals - languages

Hey Finkunity,
let´s start the new week with another little update!
As you see, we did another round of bug fixing, and yes in the backround happened a lot more 😉!
What's new?
Added traditional Chinese to the languages that can be selected.
What's changed?
Improved the visuals of the Title Screen when starting the game.
Bug-Fixes
- Some people had issues with uploading their dungeons and got a "metadata" size error. This should now be fixed. However you will have to "Edit" and Save your existing dungeon again for the fix to apply.
- When saving a dungeon some tiles/rooms would become invisible.
- Fixed some issues related to Undo/Redo. It should be more stable now, however there are still issues remaining which we are currently working on.
Did you know...
that you are awesome? Just 7 Reviews to go until we´ll reach 200. That´s incredible!
Come on everybody let´s do this 💚
