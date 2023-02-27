 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Dungeon Maker update for 27 February 2023

Metadata issues - visuals - languages

Share · View all patches · Build 10648280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Finkunity,
let´s start the new week with another little update!
As you see, we did another round of bug fixing, and yes in the backround happened a lot more 😉!

What's new?

Added traditional Chinese to the languages that can be selected.

What's changed?

Improved the visuals of the Title Screen when starting the game.

Bug-Fixes

  • Some people had issues with uploading their dungeons and got a "metadata" size error. This should now be fixed. However you will have to "Edit" and Save your existing dungeon again for the fix to apply.
  • When saving a dungeon some tiles/rooms would become invisible.
  • Fixed some issues related to Undo/Redo. It should be more stable now, however there are still issues remaining which we are currently working on.
Did you know...

that you are awesome? Just 7 Reviews to go until we´ll reach 200. That´s incredible!
Come on everybody let´s do this 💚

[table noborder=1]
[tr]
[th][/th]

[th][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

Changed files in this update

Super Dungeon Maker Content Depot 1622801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link