HELLO HEROES!

We are extremely happy and excited to launch The Last Spell in 1.0, after a year and half of Early Access! Thanks to your help, comments and feedback, we were able to shape the ultimate version of the game for its full release.

We cannot wait to see new players dive into this world of horrendous Nights and desperate heroes trying to fight their way out of this magical nightmare!

The Release 1.0 is bringing you The Last Map (Glintfein), The Last Boss (??), the end of the story, Achievements and a crazy lot of QoL improvements, bug fixes and balancing!

You can see the detail here:

Did you ever noticed that all the names of our Major Updates were a direct reference to metal & rock music? Glenwald Calling, Over The Mist and Far Away, Fear of the Lake, Highway to Elderlicht and Master of Omens.

In 2021, we had a plan for the future of The Last Spell which we shared with you at the release in Early Access, and once again it looks like we've beaten our own expectations by bringing you:

Character customization

New monsters

New Apocalypse levels

Turbo Mode

Perks Rework

New victory animation

Lakeburg Rework

Economy & Panic Rework

Damage Rework

Meta Rework

New mechanic: Omens

New mechanic: Corpses

Controller support

4 new maps + 1 tutorial map

4 new Bosses

And a lot of balancing at every Major Update. The Commander was not the only one to be busy!

In less than two years, The Last Spell has changed a lot and so has our studio, Ishtar Games. This was made possible because of you, and we cannot thank you enough for the incredible response you gave to the game.

Thank you again, and may your Nights be short!

The dev team at Ishtar Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1105670/The_Last_Spell/

Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to discuss with the team and other players!