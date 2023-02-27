 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shredders update for 27 February 2023

Hotfix Patch 1.61

Share · View all patches · Build 10647941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This is a quick hotfix as the Previous patch seemed to cause crashes on some PC configurations.

FIXES
-Fixed Crash in the new SouthSummit region

The Shredders Team

Changed files in this update

Shredders Content Depot 1874171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link