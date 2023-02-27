 Skip to content

Town Girls update for 27 February 2023

Town Girls 0.2.2.0 - Amber's Third Date (Part 1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Launcher:

  1. Optimisations.

Game:

  1. Added Amber's third date (part 1).

