Update 1.9 is live now!

New Features
- New Event: Bananza
- A classic favorite makes its Battles 2 debut
- All sources of cash are doubled.
- All income changes from bloon sends are doubled (including negative ones)
- Sudden Death lasts only one round and starts on Round 100 instead of Round 40.
- New Event: No Pain, No Gain
- An all-new, never before seen game mode.
- All heroes, towers, upgrades and bloon sends start twice as expensive as normal.
- Prices are reduced for each life you lose below the starting amount.
- Leak as much as you dare to get the best discounts.
- Season 11
- A brand new bling season has started!
- Unlock awesome new cosmetics by earning Golden Bananas including the Drone MOAB and the Lightning Pops.
- Collect new items for Gwendolin and Smudge Catt Ezili in two new hero showcases: Sports Fan and Cat in a Hat.
- New Map: Thin Ice
- This new map is available in all games modes and all arenas.
- Break the ice to free up valuable placement areas for your water towers.
General Changes
- Returning Showcases
- Pat Fusty’s King Fusty showcase and Fusty the Snowman’s Snow Sculptures showcase from Season 9 will now appear periodically as an IAP for those who missed them.
- Tutorial Changes
- The first stage of the tutorial is now optional for new players.
- Players who choose to skip the tutorial can play it later from the Battle School menu.
Balance Changes
- Rounds
- Round 14: Leads x6 -> x14, duration unchanged
- Round 17: Yellows x160 duration 36s -> 27s
- Round 19: Leads x14 -> x25, duration unchanged
- Round 19: Zebras x10 -> x20, duration unchanged
- Round 19: Ceramics x6 -> x12, duration unchanged
- Round 21: Rainbows x20 -> x30, duration unchanged
- Round 21: Camo Rainbows x10 -> x20, duration unchanged
- Dart Monkey
- 4xx Juggernaut: no longer deals 3x damage to leads/DDTs
- 5xx Ultra-Juggernaut: main ball now does 5 bonus fortified damage
- 5xx Ultra-Juggernaut: mini juggernaut ball now do 2 bonus fortified damage
- Bomb Shooter
- xx5 Bomb Blitz: passive ability damage 2k -> 3k
- xx5 Bomb Blitz: no longer requires you to leak to activate (will now activate just before you leak, similar to xx5 super monkey’s portal. Still activates when losing lives from Ezili’s totem.) This change went live in 1.8 but was omitted from the patch notes by mistake.
- Tack Shooter
- 5xx Inferno Ring: meteor cooldown 7s -> 4s
- Glue Gunner
- 3xx Bloon Dissolver damage interval 0.65s -> 0.575s
- 5xx Bloon Solver damage to MOAB class 7 -> 9
- xx4 Relentless Glue $3k -> $2.4k
- Monkey Buccaneer
- x4x Monkey Pirates: $5000 -> $5250
- Monkey Ace
- x4x Ground Zero ability animation shortened to allow a more rapid activation.
- x3x Bomber Ace: bomb pierce 15 -> 12. 130 bomb pierce 25 -> 20
- Mortar Monkey
- 3xx Shell Shock: $850 -> $950
- 502 The Biggest One: DoT damage increased 25 > 45
- 204 Shattering Shells: DoT damage increased 5 > 8
- xx5 Blooncineration: DoT interval 0.7 -> 0.625
- 205 Blooncineration: DoT damage increased 5 > 8
- 205 Blooncineration: MOAB DoT damage increased 100 > 150
- Dartling Gunner
- 3xx Laser Cannon: $4250 -> $3750
- Wizard Monkey
- 510 Archmage: fireball damage 3 -> 9
- 5xx Archmage’s fireball, wall of fire, dragon’s breath and shimmer have their attack speed doubled.
- 500 Dragon's Breath now does +2 damage to MOABs
- 510 Fireball now does +9 damage to MOABs
- 520 Wall of Fire now does +1 damage to MOABs
- Super Monkey
- 3xx Sun Avatar: pierce 7 -> 8
- x3x Robo Monkey: $8k -> $7k
- x4x Tech Terror: $19k -> $20k
- Alchemist
- xx4 Rubber to Gold: $2750 -> $2500
- Druid
- x5x Spirit of the Forest: thorn damage 20 -> 14
- x4x Jungle’s Bounty: $3k -> $2.8k
- xx2 Heart of Vengeance $300 -> $400
- Banana Farm
- x4x IMF Loan: initial cooldown 30 -> 20s (x5x remains at 20s)
- Monkey Village
- xx5 Monkeyopolis: $15k -> $20k
- xx5 Monkeyopolis: Crates produced per round (without absorbing farms) 4 -> 6
- Engineer Monkey
- 5xx sentry pierce 5 -> 6
- xx4 Bloon Trap: bloon trap will always target the closest track spot unless this spot is changed with x2x targeting option.
- Quincy
- Level 19: Number of arrows per attack 2 -> 3
- Cyber Quincy
- Level 19: Number of arrows per attack 2 -> 3
- Gwendolin
- Base price: $900 -> $850
- Science Gwen
- Base price: $900 -> $850
- Churchill
- Base price: $1.7k -> $1.5k
- Sentai Churchill
- Base price: $1.7k -> $1.5k
- Pat Fusty
- Level 1 slam pierce 10 -> 7
- Level 7 slam pierce increase +3 -> +4
- Level 5 slap pierce 10 -> 7
- Level 15 slap pierce 20 -> 14
- Fusty the Snowman
- Level 1 slam pierce 10 -> 7
- Level 7 slam pierce increase +3 -> +4
- Level 5 slap pierce 10 -> 7
- Level 15 slap pierce 20 -> 14
- Level 6: slam freezes bloons for 1 -> 0.7s
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash when moving around the main menu.
- Fixed crash when placing Dartling Gunner on water using the Ice Monkey.
- Fixed upgrade button having incorrect scale.
- Fixed missing information in Gwen & Science Gwen’s level 5 and 18 descriptions.
- Fixed issue where players would leak to 0 lives but still win the game.
- Fixed rules popup and emotes blocking the sending of bloons using hotkeys (Desktop only).
- Fixed bling quests that require spending money in game not tracking correctly.
- Fixed arrows sometimes getting stuck in the tutorial.
- Fixed misleading placement area indicators when using manual targeting.
- Fixed tower boost effects only playing once when previewed in the main menu.
- Fixed rare instance where it was possible to be charged for all 3 upgrades of a single tier.
- Fixed opponent hero having an incorrect reaction to Smudge Catt’s Santa Paws taunt.
- Fixed door on the x5x Monkey Sub not animating.
- Fixed placement effects layering under the ground on the Oasis map.
- Fixed visual issues with Striker Jones’ animations.
- Fixed trees and windmill not animating on the Social screen.
- Fixed xx5 Heli Pilot’s mini comanches still attacking while the heli pilot is disabled by the elevator on Bloon Bot Factory.
- Fixed rivers flowing the wrong way on the Hall of Masters loading screen.
