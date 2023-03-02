Infested Fortress enters Early Access

After years of development, Infested Fortress finally reaches a major milestone: the game is now available as Early Access, so everyone can try out the full game and help shape its future.

We want to work with interested players and fans to get actionable feedback and make the game as good as it can be.

The focus will be on improving game balance, new items and heroes, and end-game content.

What can you do

.

If you would like to participate in Early Access, please sign up on our Discord server to provide feedback and get in touch. Let's make it great together!

If you purchased the Early Access version, leave a positive review on Steam. I can't stress enough how much this helps discovery.