More fixes

- Fixed black screen in OBS when streaming the game
- Added UI scale (affects font size) to support bigger screens
- Fixed calendar tooltip flickering, moved stat descriptions to training menu filters
- Updated some translations to use different grammar
- Notifications can be closed using their (X) button
- Changed dark mode colors to be more readable, with less pure black/pure white colors
Gameplay changes
- Chests are now kept after resetting the game
- Ejecting (or Rewinding during Hard Mode) now disables autoplay if it was active, to prevent entering the dungeon accidentally
Changed files in this update