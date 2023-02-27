 Skip to content

Waitventure update for 27 February 2023

More fixes

Build 10645462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed black screen in OBS when streaming the game
  • Added UI scale (affects font size) to support bigger screens
  • Fixed calendar tooltip flickering, moved stat descriptions to training menu filters
  • Updated some translations to use different grammar
  • Notifications can be closed using their (X) button
  • Changed dark mode colors to be more readable, with less pure black/pure white colors

Gameplay changes

  • Chests are now kept after resetting the game
  • Ejecting (or Rewinding during Hard Mode) now disables autoplay if it was active, to prevent entering the dungeon accidentally

