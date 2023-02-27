 Skip to content

Gatekeeper: Eclipse update for 27 February 2023

Gatekeeper: Eclipse Available now!

Build 10644020

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello Gatekeepers!

We are thrilled to announce that Gatekeeper: Eclipse is available for all! Please join us in experiencing this highly anticipated release and share your thoughts on it.

Let's embark on this new adventure together!

Release trailer:

A list of updates from the last week, if you've missed it:
  • Added controller support.
  • When activating obelisks, artifacts no longer need to be physically collected. A choice between two artifacts appears in the UI with a brief description.
  • When selecting an artifact, time slows down so that the player can read the descriptions.
  • Artifact descriptions now include a note on the type of stat growth when stacked. Logarithmic, linear, or exponential growth.
  • Wording in item descriptions has been changed for readability.
  • Protection against killing gatekeepers with one hit.
  • Almost all keys can now be remapped.
  • The indicator under the character's feet now changes color depending on the gatekeeper's health level.
  • Aurora is now available regardless of the outcome in The Nowhere.
  • A new siren named Prince. He will replace Tarra in Aurora.
  • The basic difficulty level of The Nowhere has become significantly easier.
  • If attempting to use a skill on cooldown, a sound indicating the action's unavailability will play.
  • The delay after skill use has been removed, allowing for planning of spell chains.
  • Gatekeeper controllers have been redesigned, and control is now much more responsive.

And many other small but important changes!

An important announcement to those who took part in the Gatekeeper: Eclipse playtest - please note that you will no longer be able to access your previous save files. This is because we have implemented a new Steam Cloud feature, which means that your new save files will now have a different pathway.

Thank you,

Gravity Lagoon

👾 Discord
👽 Twitter

