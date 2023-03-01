Patch Notes 1.0.14

Hey everyone! We're continuing to work on any bugs you all have found and will continue updating as needed. If you're still having some connection issues, please message adambrosio on Steam or create a ticket in Discord.

We'd also love to know any content you would like to see in the game. You can let us know either here on the Steam discussion boards or in our Discord! Now onto the patch notes!

Changes / Fixes:

-Monsters drop a little more coins.

-Mission one fixed, ( Was not unlocking structure defence, or showing that it was completed.)

-can now place multiple Gates at once

-Removed ( -Check on the minor )