Metal building is now available
Fix on triangle fundations that were not being able to upgrade properly
Fix Double door taking too much damage
Other small comodities fix
Lootables in dungeon + goblin camp now are more rare
Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 27 February 2023
Small content patch
Metal building is now available
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update