 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 27 February 2023

Small content patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10642795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Metal building is now available
Fix on triangle fundations that were not being able to upgrade properly
Fix Double door taking too much damage
Other small comodities fix
Lootables in dungeon + goblin camp now are more rare

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link