 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wilford - Deep Underground update for 26 February 2023

New game direction + minor text fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10640956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while since the last update. I've been struggling with the direction of the game. I will be removing the timer and not building the game around that concept.
The game will be put more into the control of the player in the future.

Changed files in this update

Wilford Content Depot 1646051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link