Patch 1.0.0

Reworked the way Boss hitboxes work (every enemy with a large central health bar, 12 in total). They now have separate hitboxes for hitting and getting hit. This makes it feel a lot more fair.

Lowered the overall damage for every enemy in the Malika questline by 10%.

Lowered melee damage for Flint, Blaze and Malika.

Treasure chests spawn less often (from rolling every 3 seconds to every 2 seconds) to compensate for the lower difficulty, and reducing the amount of choices made in the shop.

Fixed a bug where items you couldn't afford would only get the red border to indicate so, when you were hovering over them, or rerolling the shop.

Lowered the sound effect when you're trying to spend more money than you have.