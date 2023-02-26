 Skip to content

The Castle Burns! update for 26 February 2023

Patch 1.0.0

Patch 1.0.0

  • Reworked the way Boss hitboxes work (every enemy with a large central health bar, 12 in total). They now have separate hitboxes for hitting and getting hit. This makes it feel a lot more fair.

  • Lowered the overall damage for every enemy in the Malika questline by 10%.

  • Lowered melee damage for Flint, Blaze and Malika.

  • Treasure chests spawn less often (from rolling every 3 seconds to every 2 seconds) to compensate for the lower difficulty, and reducing the amount of choices made in the shop.

  • Fixed a bug where items you couldn't afford would only get the red border to indicate so, when you were hovering over them, or rerolling the shop.

  • Lowered the sound effect when you're trying to spend more money than you have.

  • Changed the Pickup Range tooltips to a percentage.

